Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dana worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 122.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 10.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -476.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.