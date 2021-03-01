DA Davidson Comments on Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCOM. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $581.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

