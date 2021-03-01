Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $8.71 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,799,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded up $5.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.61. 138,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,139,461. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,398 shares of company stock worth $16,011,623. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

