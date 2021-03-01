Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.49 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

Shares of SPGI traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $335.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,797. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.