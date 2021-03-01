Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPW) Short Interest Update

Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 779,700 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the January 28th total of 3,216,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,891,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CYPW remained flat at $$0.00 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,864,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,717,102. Cyclone Power Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Cyclone Power Technologies Company Profile

Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc, a research and development engineering company, focuses on developing, commercializing, marketing, and licensing its cyclone engine technology in the United States. It is developing cyclone engine, an external heat engine that generates mechanical power by expanding super-heated steam rapidly inside its cylinders.

