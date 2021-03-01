Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will report ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $6.90 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $33.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,710,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,057,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

