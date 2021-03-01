CWV Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.48 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and $14,771.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

