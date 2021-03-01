cVault.finance Achieves Market Cap of $43.70 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for approximately $4,370.45 or 0.08866312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $43.70 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.25 or 0.00517827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00071831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00077882 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00076097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00054651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.34 or 0.00463241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00026434 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

