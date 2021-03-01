Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $3.56 billion and $206.76 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 35% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.00749294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00030234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00059873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00028893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00040962 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,143,835,615 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

