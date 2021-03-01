CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.92.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $221.57 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total value of $5,772,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,067,997 shares of company stock valued at $210,064,698. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after buying an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 975,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.