Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.19.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $11.11 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $417.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 28.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

