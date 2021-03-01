Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.25 at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.39.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$14.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.80, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.37. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$15.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 24.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.63%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

