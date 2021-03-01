Critical Survey: Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) versus Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Seneca Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A Seneca Biopharma $10,000.00 2,317.66 -$8.35 million N/A N/A

Seneca Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Protara Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seneca Biopharma has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Protara Therapeutics and Seneca Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Seneca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 177.13%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Seneca Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Seneca Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -45.45% -41.09% Seneca Biopharma -230.34% -122.20% -110.61%

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Seneca Biopharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of central nervous system therapies based on human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. Its pipeline includes NSI-189 small molecule program, NSI-566 stem cell therapy program, and novel & proprietary chemical entity screening platform. The company was founded by I. Richard Garr, Karl Y. Johe, and Merrill Solomon in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

