Critical Survey: Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) versus East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and East West Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $455.33 million 3.41 $142.94 million $4.32 11.32 East West Bancorp $2.09 billion 4.88 $674.03 million $4.84 14.91

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eagle Bancorp and East West Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 East West Bancorp 0 5 3 0 2.38

Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.21%. East West Bancorp has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.25%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than East West Bancorp.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 28.94% 10.81% 1.32% East West Bancorp 31.05% 11.80% 1.24%

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of East West Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Eagle Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; and other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program, as well as investment advisory services. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and individuals, as well as investors. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 20 banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 9 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, time deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, housing loans, asset-based lending, and equipment financing, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity hedging risk management services; and internet-based services comprising online banking services. As of July 23, 2020, it operated approximately 125 locations in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

