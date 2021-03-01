Critical Contrast: Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) & CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Molecular Data shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of CoStar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CoStar Group and Molecular Data, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 0 9 0 3.00 Molecular Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group currently has a consensus price target of $920.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. Given CoStar Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Molecular Data.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Molecular Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 17.57% 7.58% 6.05% Molecular Data N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoStar Group and Molecular Data’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.40 billion 23.19 $314.96 million $9.12 90.32 Molecular Data $1.90 billion 0.08 -$27.80 million N/A N/A

CoStar Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Molecular Data.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Molecular Data on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional that covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStar Lease Comps, a solution to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; and CoStar Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels. In addition, the company offers CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; CoStar Risk Analytics, a commercial real estate risk management tool; and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics for the hospitality industry. Further, it provides apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com and ForRentUniversity.com; LoopNet Premium Lister and LoopNet Signature Ads for commercial real estate professionals; Realla, a commercial property listings and data management platform; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell, BizQuest, FindaFranchise online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. CoStar Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Molecular Data Company Profile

Molecular Data Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry. The company offers its e-commerce solutions through online platform that consists of molbase.com and molbase.cn websites; Moku Data Weixin account; Chemical Community app; and other ancillary platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

