Critical Analysis: Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Emerald Bioscience (OTCMKTS:EMBI)

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Emerald Bioscience (OTCMKTS:EMBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Emerald Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Emerald Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Citius Pharmaceuticals and Emerald Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Emerald Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citius Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.31%. Given Citius Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Citius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Emerald Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Emerald Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.67% -48.27% Emerald Bioscience N/A N/A -347.62%

Risk and Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald Bioscience has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Emerald Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$17.55 million N/A N/A Emerald Bioscience N/A N/A $1.05 million N/A N/A

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals beats Emerald Bioscience on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Emerald Bioscience

Emerald Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's lead product candidate is NB1111, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma. It is also developing NB2222, a product candidate in preclinical trials for use in the treatment of various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy; and NB3111, a cannabinoid cocktail in testing for use as an anti-infective agent against various strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. The company was formerly known as Nemus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Emerald Bioscience, Inc. in March 2019. Emerald Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

