Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Raised to $6.50

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.75 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE CPG opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 961,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,462,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 210,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

