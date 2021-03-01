Credit Suisse Group Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $82.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JACK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $102.35 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

