Credit Suisse Group Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $115.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Monster Beverage to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.26.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $87.74 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

