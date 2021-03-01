Credit Suisse Group Boosts Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $79.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.83.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $71.34.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,271,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $296,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62,910 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,071,000 after acquiring an additional 572,291 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $175,981,000 after acquiring an additional 244,503 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 792,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.