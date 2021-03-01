Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €20.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DTE. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €20.06 ($23.60).

Shares of DTE stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €15.03 ($17.68). 15,506,582 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €14.97 and a 200 day moving average of €14.75.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

