Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.00.

Several research analysts have commented on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 61.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,585. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

