Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives $75.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 260,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.14 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $87.94.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Crane by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,531 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Crane by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.