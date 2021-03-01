Covenant Partners LLC Trims Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $220.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.26.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

