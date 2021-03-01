Covenant Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Barclays in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS opened at $8.94 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investec downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.