Covenant Partners LLC Buys 698 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after acquiring an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,605,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL opened at $209.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of -56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,004 shares of company stock valued at $41,798,636. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

