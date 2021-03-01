Covenant Partners LLC Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 0.7% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $91.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

