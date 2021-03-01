Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 3,418 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,402 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $3,223,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,017,000 after acquiring an additional 104,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $79.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

