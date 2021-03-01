CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Reduced by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in CoStar Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $823.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $899.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $872.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $897.82.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

