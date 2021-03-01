Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

KOR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 316,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,174. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

