Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Core-Mark updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.90-2.06 EPS.

CORE stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.39. 2,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

