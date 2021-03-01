Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 192 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,234 shares of company stock worth $18,223,745 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Barclays increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $6.23 on Monday, reaching $227.47. 2,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,742. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $233.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.53.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

