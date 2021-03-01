Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $702,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 9.5% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 150,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

NYSE APTV traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.43. 6,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average of $114.36.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

