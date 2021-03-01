Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $7.89 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 3.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.52. 14,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,199. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

