Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $31.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $707.15. 415,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,522,457. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $823.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $678.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,356.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,823 shares of company stock worth $86,554,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

