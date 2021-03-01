Copperwynd Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.9% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $200,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $8.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.64. 159,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,740,898. The company has a market capitalization of $314.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

