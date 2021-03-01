Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) Director Sells C$10,250.00 in Stock

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) Director R. Hector Mackay-Dunn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,320,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,361,343.09.

R. Hector Mackay-Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, R. Hector Mackay-Dunn sold 14,500 shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$6,307.50.

Shares of CUU stock opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. Copper Fox Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$191.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.00.

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, focuses on the exploration and development of copper in Canada and the United States. It principally holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project located in Miami, Arizona.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.