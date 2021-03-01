Copa (NYSE:CPA) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.75

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.75 and last traded at $93.09, with a volume of 1782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.67.

CPA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Get Copa alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Copa by 270.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

About Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.