Concentric Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of OTIS opened at $63.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

