Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $436.96 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $265.71 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $436.96 or 0.00913994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,062 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.