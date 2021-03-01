Comparing GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) & Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GAN and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 0 4 0 3.00 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

GAN currently has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GAN and Professional Diversity Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $29.97 million 31.21 $1.79 million N/A N/A Professional Diversity Network $5.03 million 7.06 -$3.84 million N/A N/A

GAN has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -24.35% 0.61% 0.46% Professional Diversity Network -126.02% -213.18% -70.94%

Summary

GAN beats Professional Diversity Network on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offer a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The NAPW Network segment operates a women-only professional networking organization. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 10.8 million registered users in the PDN Network and approximately 949,000 registered users or members in the NAPW Network. It has a partnership agreement with Phala Network to develop privacy-protecting blockchain application. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

