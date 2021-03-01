Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. 1,607,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

