Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Up 5.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) traded up 5.8% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $65.87 and last traded at $65.51. 357,853 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 242,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 206.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

