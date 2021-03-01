Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Position Cut by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 1,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 97,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,886,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMA opened at $68.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

