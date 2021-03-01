Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,879 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,905,064. The firm has a market cap of $245.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.