ColossusXT (COLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.86 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $22.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002731 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.17 or 0.00363786 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00030135 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,713,730,668 coins and its circulating supply is 12,672,688,841 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

