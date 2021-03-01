Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $815.79 million, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock valued at $646,670. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $12,362,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $9,614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $7,498,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

