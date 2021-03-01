Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -887.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,481. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.