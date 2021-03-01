CoinUs (CNUS) Market Cap Tops $1.25 Million

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $44.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006517 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005351 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000086 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

