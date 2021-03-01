Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $13,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 41.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.